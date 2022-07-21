Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.00. 1,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

