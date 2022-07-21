Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $36.90 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 73,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

