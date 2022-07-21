Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.01. 145,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,279. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.