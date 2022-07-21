Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 26,900 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 14,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,317. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

