Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11,483 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,605. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

