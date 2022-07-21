Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $146.66. 25,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

