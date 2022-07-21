Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 270 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,907. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

