Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 32,687 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after acquiring an additional 170,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after acquiring an additional 792,162 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Performance

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 71,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,018. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

