CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 57,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.