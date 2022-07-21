CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 57,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,164. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Earnings History for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.