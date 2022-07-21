CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 27.01%.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

