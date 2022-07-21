Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

