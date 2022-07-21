Collateral Pay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $148,981.75 and $13.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
