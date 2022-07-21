Collective (CO2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $135.00

Collective (CO2) traded up 400.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Collective has traded up 469.8% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $149,122.10 and $135.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.69 or 1.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin.

Buying and Selling Collective

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.