Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.