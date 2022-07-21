Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83. 37,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,469,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Compass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Insider Activity at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.