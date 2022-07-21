Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $399.65 million and $121.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $55.83 or 0.00248269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

