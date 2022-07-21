Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

