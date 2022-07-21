Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.
Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
