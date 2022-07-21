Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 48,140 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,132.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.