Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

