Congress Park Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.02 and a 200-day moving average of $860.44. The company has a market cap of $769.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.26.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

