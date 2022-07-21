Congress Park Capital LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after buying an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

