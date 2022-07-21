Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

