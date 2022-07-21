Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

