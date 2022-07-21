Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 112,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 68.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

