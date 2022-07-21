Connectome Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $161,753.29 and $422,862.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99987995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

