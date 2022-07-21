Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.74. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 6,949 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 65.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

