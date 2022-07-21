Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.