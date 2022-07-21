Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 3,790 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $167,161,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $61.38. 101,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,038. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.