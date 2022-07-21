Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793,216. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $490.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

