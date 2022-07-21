ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 45,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock worth $3,378,736 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.