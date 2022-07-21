ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.