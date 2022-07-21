Contrasting Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Enterprise Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.37 $42.17 million $3.48 9.41 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.16 $35.76 million $4.05 7.82

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 25.25% 12.23% 0.95% First Business Financial Services 27.82% 15.21% 1.28%

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Enterprise Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

