Contrasting Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vipshop and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 6 0 0 1.86 ContextLogic 3 6 1 0 1.80

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $5.22, suggesting a potential upside of 209.01%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Vipshop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.72% 15.31% 8.63% ContextLogic -19.51% -24.26% -14.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vipshop and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.36 $734.56 million $0.95 10.37 ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.53 -$361.00 million ($0.46) -3.67

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats ContextLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

