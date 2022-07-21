Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.85.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,203. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6388927 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

