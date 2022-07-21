Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Trading Down 0.7%

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.61). Approximately 534,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,299% from the average daily volume of 38,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.63).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 54.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £79.92 million and a PE ratio of 239.29.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

