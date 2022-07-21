Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTMLF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

