Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $525,048.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
