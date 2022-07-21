Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given “Neutral” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.