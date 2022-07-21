Counos X (CCXX) Market Capitalization Tops $340.37 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $19.00 or 0.00081805 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $340.37 million and $1.52 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counos X has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

