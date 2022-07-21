Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $255.65

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.65 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 236.80 ($2.83). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 247.20 ($2.96), with a volume of 359,959 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.09) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 270 ($3.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($2.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 370 ($4.42).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

