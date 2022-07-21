CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $92,242.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00204922 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00610482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.