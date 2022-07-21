Cream Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $9.92 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $16.09 or 0.00071436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

