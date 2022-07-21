Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €96.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €96.00 ($96.97) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($87.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($85.86) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($131.31) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($101.01) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.60 ($0.61) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €77.53 ($78.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($101.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

