Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

