Credit Suisse Group Cuts Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $29.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HR. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $24.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

