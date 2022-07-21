Credit Suisse Group Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

CPRI opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $27,607,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

