Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $79.35 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $79.35 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,099.83 or 0.99994976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

