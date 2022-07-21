Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,791.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $36,791.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

