Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.78. 145,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,227,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The stock has a market cap of C$725.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

