Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.47.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.44. 13,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

